United Blood Services accepting blood donations for Vegas shooting victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials say the best way you can help victims of the Las Vegas concert shooting is by donating blood.

“What we asked for is blood. That’s the main thing right now is that if people want to do something and they are healthy then please donate blood,” said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

United Blood Services in New Mexico is taking donations for hospitals and blood centers in Las Vegas.

They say right now the center in Las Vegas has been able to provide enough blood but it is likely to run out soon.

They are seeking donations but they ask people to call and make reservations to donate ahead of time.

