Traffic expected to be affected as construction starts on multi-million dollar Sunport project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Starting Monday, traffic around the Sunport could be affected by a multi-million dollar construction project.

Crews are shutting down one of the entrances to the airport drop-off and pick-up area in southeast Albuquerque.

Girard Boulevard will be completely closed south of Gibson Boulevard. That means there will be no access to the parking lots or aircraft viewing area off of Girard.

Crews will be demolishing the old north-south runway that runs right along Girard. It’s a major part of the Aviation Center of Excellence Project, an $8 million project set to transform the area into a business hub.

Officials say this will make the Sunport home to aviation and aerospace businesses, high-tech companies and some retail. Crews are also making improvements to the road and doing utility work.

The south aircraft viewing area and the cell phone area will remain open during construction and airport officials say drivers can use Sunport Boulevard to get to the cell phone waiting area.

The construction is expected to last 45 days for Girard south of Sunport Boulevard and 120 days north of Sunport Boulevard.

The project is being paid for through the airport capital program and the full project is expected to be finished up next year.