Santa Fe restaurant which claimed Gov. Martinez dined-and-dashed has closed

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Santa Fe restaurant at the center of dine-and-dash claim against Governor Susana Martinez is closed.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Five Star Burgers final day and the closing is coincidental with what happened last week.

Restaurant owner Robert Gonzales says the governor and security ordered separately and while her security detail paid, he says the governor walked out.

Later that night, the restaurant says someone from the governor’s office came in to pay the bill.

A statement from the governor’s office called the incident an “honest misunderstanding.”

 

