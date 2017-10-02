Rio Rancho family delivers toys to kids battling cancer

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A metro family is bringing a smile to the faces of hundreds of children who are in the hospital.

It’s an effort started by their own experience. Josh Hansen is the general manager of the Dion’s on High Resort in Rio Rancho.

Earlier this year, his 2-year-old son Liam was diagnosed with leukemia. Hansen says after he saw how tough hospital visits can be for Liam, he and his wife were inspired to help other kids.

Dion’s was quick to help, too, with the idea for a toy drive. They ended up collecting more than 400 toys, and Monday they delivered them.

“We got to bring everything down Monday to the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico and hopefully bless some kids who are going through a hard time with cancer,” Hansen said.

You can still donate to the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico. To make a donation, click here.