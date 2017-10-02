Photos: Las Vegas shooting leaves at least 20 people dead

Las Vegas police said Monday that it will take time to identify all of the injured and dead in what was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The number to report missing people is (866) 535-5654. Police have also opened a “family reunification center” for people to find loved ones at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd., in Building B.

Las Vegas police say anyone who wants to help can give blood at one of two locations in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson. A blood drive is also being planned.