October 2nd Morning Rush: At least 50 killed, more than 200 injured after gunman opens fire at Las Vegas concert

1. At least 50 people are confirmed dead and more than 100 are injured after a mass shooting during a country music festival where Jason Aldean was performing. The sheriff has confirmed the gunman, a local man, has been shot and killed by police. According to a preliminary investigation, the gunman was shooting from inside the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the 32nd floor.

Full Story: At least 50 killed as gunman opens fire at Las Vegas concert

2. Candidates will be out stumping to win over your vote. We are just 24 hours away from Election Day. All eyes are on the mayoral race as seven candidates are currently in the running after Ricardo Chaves dropped out last week. Voters will also elect city councilors in districts 1,3,5,7, and 9. Also on the ballot is the controversial paid sick leave ordinance. There’s also a number of bond questions on the ballot. Tuesday there will be 53 voting centers across the city.

Full Story: 2017 Albuquerque Mayoral Election Information

3. A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly to partly cloudy sky.

Full Story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. Cities across New Mexico are reeling from the wild weather that hit the state over the weekend. On Saturday night, 10 minutes of hail, a few inches of rain, and 80-mile-per hour winds hit Valencia County. The damage will likely cut the season short for KD Farms in Los Lunas as pumpkins, peppers, and other produce were damaged. At least 120 pecan trees were uprooted near Belen, leaving Kathy Mechenbier’s family impacted. A total cost o the damage has not been assessed yet.

Full Story: Storms leave trail of damage for Valencia County farmers

5. The lobo football team is making national headlines after five players kneeled during the national anthem. The anthem was played at halftime of the Air Force game on Saturday. Most pregame programming was postponed from a lightening delay. The protest drew both support and criticism. Coach Bob Davie says he was surprised and added had he known the anthem was going to be delayed to half-time he would have talked with the team about it.

Full Story: Support, criticism rolls in following UNM football players kneeling during national anthem

Morning’s Top Stories