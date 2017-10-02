New Mexico land commissioner cancels run for Congress

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A spokeswoman for New Mexico State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn says he has canceled his campaign for Congress.

State Land Office Spokeswoman Kristin Haase said Monday that Dunn has changed his mind and will not seek the GOP nomination, without providing a reason.

Dunn, a Republican, had been a prominent contender to succeed U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, who is running for governor. Dunn was elected in 2014 to lead an agency that oversees state trust lands and leases that help fund schools, universities and hospitals.

It was unclear whether Dunn would seek re-election as land commissioner next year.

The governor’s race has set off a game of musical chairs in New Mexico politics as Pearce and Democratic U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham of Albuquerque decline to seek re-election to Congress.