Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

Dry Again Tuesday

Published:

We will have one more dry day on Tuesday before moisture returns to New Mexico. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. By Wednesday, moisture flows into the state from the south supporting afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could become severe Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. By Friday, drier punches back in and the showers dissipate.

