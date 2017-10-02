Man accused of trying to carjack football players arrested again

Angelo Martinez
Angelo Martinez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He looks different, but the man accused of trying to carjack three Albuquerque football players was arrested again.

Albuquerque Police picked up 21-year-old Angelo Martinez on Friday after catching him in a stolen Honda with meth. Martinez will stay behind bars for about a week, until a judge decides whether he will be held without bond.

“The state has filed a motion for preventative detention so we will have it transferred over to a district court,”

Back in August, police say Martinez tried to carjack three teen football players as they were leaving practice near Yale and Kathryn. They fought back, beat him up and held him for police.

