Long-time Balloon Fiesta volunteer needs help paying for kidney transplant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque volunteer who has helped at Balloon Fiesta for almost 30 years now needs your help.

Rudy Garza needs a kidney transplant and his daughter Michelle is donating hers. Still, his insurance doesn’t cover it all.

Garza has spent decades volunteer as crew chief for the Wells Fargo balloon team.

Pilot Jeff Griego wanted to help, so he’s raffling off two hot air balloon rides for Friday, October 13 during Balloon Fiesta.

“I’ve always known I’ve got good friends, but you always find out friends when you’re down and people help you out,” Garza said.

Tickets are $10. To enter the raffle, click here, or donate to Garza’s GoFundMe page, here. 

