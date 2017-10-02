Local, National Reaction to Las Vegas Concert Shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A gunman who was perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino shot at Jason Aldean concert goers Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to police, at least 58 people are dead and more than 515 people have been taken to the hospital. Music artists, government officials and people from around the world have taken to social media using “#prayforvegas.”

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

Our deepest condolences to the victims and families of the #LasVegas shooting #PrayForLasVegas 💙 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) October 2, 2017

We are praying for everyone in @CityOfLasVegas Nevada and all the victims & family who are impacted by this tragedy — Mayor Richard Berry (@Mayor_Berry) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in Las Vegas last night. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones this morning. — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) October 2, 2017

Senator Martin Heinrich issued the following statement:

“I’m sickened by the mass shooting in Las Vegas. We are all keeping everyone impacted by this act of domestic terrorism and those working on the front lines in our thoughts. These incomprehensible acts of violence have become far too common, yet each one is no less tragic or heartbreaking. Every life lost to gun violence is a tragedy. Our country is weary from violence and grief and the American people deserve meaningful action from Congress. It’s long past due for a legislative response to keep guns out of the hands of those that would turn them against our communities.”