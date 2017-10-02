Local, National Reaction to Las Vegas Concert Shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A gunman who was perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino shot at Jason Aldean concert goers Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.
According to police, at least 58 people are dead and more than 515 people have been taken to the hospital. Music artists, government officials and people from around the world have taken to social media using “#prayforvegas.”
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
Senator Martin Heinrich issued the following statement:
“I’m sickened by the mass shooting in Las Vegas. We are all keeping everyone impacted by this act of domestic terrorism and those working on the front lines in our thoughts. These incomprehensible acts of violence have become far too common, yet each one is no less tragic or heartbreaking. Every life lost to gun violence is a tragedy. Our country is weary from violence and grief and the American people deserve meaningful action from Congress. It’s long past due for a legislative response to keep guns out of the hands of those that would turn them against our communities.”