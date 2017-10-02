Lobos’ Richard McQuarley honored for his 5 touchdown performance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard McQuarley is the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week. The University of New Mexico running back had five touchdowns and 179 yards in a 56-38 Lobo win over Air Force this past Saturday.

McQuarley had 18 rushing touchdowns last season, which is second most in a season at UNM, but he was in the midst of a drought heading into Saturday’s game. He has made up for it.

“I feel like I’m back on a roll now, five games five touchdowns,” said McQuarley. “That’s like one every game. I tell you, I started behind. If everything keep going like it’s going, I feel like I can still finish up what I had last year and maybe even a little more.”

McQuarley gave his offensive line credit for his great performance.

“Man I will tell you the offensive line did an outstanding job,” said McQuarley. “All I had to do was stay patient and keep my eyes downfield and run between the tackles.”

As a team, the Lobos led the nation in rushing offense last year, but came nowhere near that kind of output until last Saturday.

“We got this thing called family, family, family feast,” said McQuarley. “It’s like you get stopped, you get stopped and all of a sudden you break one and I feel like it was due time for it. It took what, fifth game.”

The Lobos are in a bye week and will return to action October 14 when they play on the road against Fresno State.