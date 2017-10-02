Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer than this weekend with the Albuquerque-metro area likely to see widespread low 80s. Storms are not likely within statelines today… but a storm system to our north will crank up the winds over the area. Expect breezy to windy conditions out of the south-southwest 15-25mph in most locales (increased to 25-35mph over the Northern Mountains, Northeast Plains & west-central NM).

WIND ADVISORY in effect for northern, northeastern and west-central NM beginning 2PM to 7PM Monday. Threats: S/SW 25-35mph / gusting to 45mph.

TUESDAY: Another day of mostly to partly sunny conditions with afternoon highs near to just above average (60s, 70s and 80s statewide). Moisture working north from the Gulf will help spotty to scattered storms fire over the far southern and eastern portions of the state.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Scattered to widespread storms and showers are likely as moisture continues to be pumped in over the state. Afternoon temperatures will cool some with highs at or just below normal for this time of year.