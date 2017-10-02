John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

We’re starting the week with a break from the showers and storms. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with breezy to occasionally windy conditions. Afternoon highs will also be on the warmer side. Tuesday will be mostly quiet with a few storms possible across the southeast.

The moisture across the southeast will continue to shift across more of the state Wednesday and Thursday thanks to a trough sitting to the northwest and high sitting to the east. This will act as a squeeze play, helping funnel plenty of moisture into the state. A cold front will sweep through Friday, clearing things out in time for the opening weekend of balloon fiesta. However, we may be holding on to a bit of an east wind for Saturday morning.