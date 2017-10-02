In The Kitchen: Convention Center Catering

You’d be hard-pressed to find a larger, more comprehensive venue for your wedding reception than the Albuquerque Convention Center. While the complex hosts hundreds of large-scale events year round, they are popular for their receptions -and specifically their catering.

Executive Chef James Hice demonstrates a Himalayan Salt Block Shrimp with Avacado Salsa -just one of many options available for wedding parties. The well-trained staff at the Convention Center can pretty much meet any requests from wedding parties, including dietary restrictions and unique palates.

Chef Hice encourages parties to contact the Convention Center’s sales office at 505.768.4575, or log on to AlbuquerqueCC.com for more information.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.