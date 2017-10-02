Historic New Mexico bridge to be decommissioned

SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) — A historic bridge that spans the San Juan River in northwestern New Mexico is slated to be decommissioned now that it has been deemed structurally deficient.

The Farmington Daily Times reports the New Mexico Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration held a meeting Wednesday to update community members on the status of the U.S. 64 San Juan Bridge Crossing Project.

T.Y. Lin International project manager Eric Froberg says the historic westbound bridge is scheduled to be decommissioned and possibly be used as a bridge for bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

Froberg says approximately 14,000 vehicles cross the bridges each day.

The project is still in the early phases of design, and holding the meeting was a way to get public input on the proposals.