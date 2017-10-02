Gallup School Official: school secretary killed in Las Vegas concert shooting

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup is one of the people who was shot and killed at a music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A Gallup School Official has confirmed that Lisa Romero has died at the concert. The school said they will be releasing a press release soon.
This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will update as more information comes in.
