Gallup School Official: school secretary killed in Las Vegas concert shooting

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup is one of the people who was shot and killed at a music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A Gallup School Official has confirmed that Lisa Romero has died at the concert. The school said they will be releasing a press release soon.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will update as more information comes in.

