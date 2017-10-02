Gallup School Official: school secretary killed in Las Vegas concert shooting

Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. A gunman was found dead inside a hotel room. (AP Photo/John Locher)

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) –  A secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup is one of the people who was shot and killed at a music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A Gallup School Official has confirmed that Lisa Romero has died at the concert. The school said they will be releasing a press release soon.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will update as more information comes in.

