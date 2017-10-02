Forest Service accepting applications for Women in Wildland Fire Boot Camp

MAGDALENA, N.M. (KRQE) – The forest service wants to get more women involved in wildland firefighting.

The Cibola National Forest is hosting a Wildland Fire Boot Camp.

It will take place the third and fourth weekend in October in Magdalena.

About 20 to 30 women will be chosen to take part. Those who successfully complete the training will become on-call as wildland firefighters for the 2018 fire season.

No previous experience is needed.

Additional information and the application are available on the Cibola National Forest website.

You can also contact the Magdalena Ranger District at 575-854-2281 or follow them on Twitter. 

 

 

