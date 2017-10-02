Film about those living on Pajarito Mesa to debut in Santa Fe

By Published: Updated:
Pajarito Mesa
Pajarito Mesa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A film highlighting those who live on the Pajarito Mesa will premiere this month at the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival.

The Pajarito Mesa overlooking Albuquerque is home to more than 250 families living without access to water or electricity. They live there not to be off the grid, but because it’s all they can afford.

“Una Nueva Tierra,” or “A New Land,” is a film that traces the struggles of three of those families.

It was co-directed and produced by Santa Fe filmmakers over the course of five years. It debuts at the Santa Fe Film Festival October 19.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s