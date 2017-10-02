Film about those living on Pajarito Mesa to debut in Santa Fe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A film highlighting those who live on the Pajarito Mesa will premiere this month at the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival.

The Pajarito Mesa overlooking Albuquerque is home to more than 250 families living without access to water or electricity. They live there not to be off the grid, but because it’s all they can afford.

“Una Nueva Tierra,” or “A New Land,” is a film that traces the struggles of three of those families.

It was co-directed and produced by Santa Fe filmmakers over the course of five years. It debuts at the Santa Fe Film Festival October 19.