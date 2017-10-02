City council to weigh options for Albuquerque golf courses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Should the city close any of its golf courses and cut its losses? That’s what city council will start looking at this week.

The city’s golf courses need $16 million in work to get them up to par. They lost more than $1.5 million last year, and use is down almost 50 percent since 2000.

A study commissioned by the city lays out different options, like privatizing the courses. It also touches on the idea of closing Los Altos and Puerto Del Sol and turning those into parks, while fixing up Arroyo Del Oso and Ladera and raising the prices at those courses by $2 to $4.

Read the entire study here >>

“They can’t close this one. I’ll fight to the end with them for this one,” said Bernie Butterfield, who plays at Puerto Del Sol.

City council will start the process of coming up with a plan at its meeting Wednesday night. It’ll be up to the next council and the next mayor to ultimately figure it out.

“It will be incumbent upon whoever is in this chair or in this office next to reevaluate or maintain the status quo or perhaps take some of those recommendations,” said Gilbert Montano, the Mayor’s Chief of Staff.

The report also recommends closing the Pitch and Putt at Balloon Fiesta Park, and turning the area into soccer fields. It also suggests consolidating Ladera from 27 holes to 18, and putting soccer fields there, too.