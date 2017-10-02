Companies use artificial intelligence in hiring process

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Artificial Intelligence is helping companies decide who they should hire, but these computer programs aren’t only looking at your resume.

The interview looks like a conversation, interacting with candidates online, asking questions to gauge interest in a position and finding out details about their prior experience.

The program uses a technology called “sentiment analysis” to evaluate word choice, grammar and how quickly they respond to questions.

“For example, if we ask about the pay range and someone is hesitant, we can then start to draw correlations between how you responded to the question and whether you’re going to retain or perform in the role,” said Eyal Grayevsky, Co-Founder of Mya Systems.

As technology improves, experts say companies could eventually use the technology to handle their entire hiring process.