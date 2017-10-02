Community Calendar: Unconventional Wedding Show Hits ABQ

If you’re looking for a new take on the traditional wedding, look no further than the Albuquerque Convention Center this weekend.

The Unconventional Wedding Show rolls into the Albuquerque Convention Center this Sunday, bringing with it a variety of unique ideas for the modern wedding. Jewelers, decor companies, wedding planers, salons, spas… you name it, they’ll be there!

In addition to meeting vendors that specialize in making your day special, the show will feature a sports bar for those brides or grooms looking to take a break from all the planning.

Admission for general public is $5. If you are a bride or groom-to-be, admission is absolutely free.

For more information, call 505.768.4575.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.