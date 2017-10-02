City announces $2.5M grant to test backlogged rape kits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, the city announced $2.5 million in new funding it will use to test backlogged rape kits.

The money comes form a grant awarded to the city by the Department of Justice. Earlier this year, the mayor allocated $1 million of next year’s budget to testing the approximately 3,800 untested kits sitting at the Albuquerque Police Department’s crime lab.

He says the new funding will help move things along.

“We are going through these kits and evaluating them currently to find out which kits are viable for testing,” Mayor Richard Berry said.

The city says the money will help hire two forensic scientists and buy new lab software.

 

