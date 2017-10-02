Albuquerque to hold municipal election Tuesday

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, voters will head to the polls in the Albuquerque Municipal Election.

Helpful links:

Seven candidates are currently in the running for mayor. Voters will also elect city councilors in districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.

There’s also the controversial paid sick leave ordinance, which would require employers to provide paid sick time to all employees, as well as a number of bond questions on the ballot.

So far, there have been 43,928 early votes cast. There are 335,856 registered voters in the city, meaning about 13 percent have already voted.

There will be 53 voting centers open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

View Map of Locations Here »

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s