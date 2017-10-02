Albuquerque to hold municipal election Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, voters will head to the polls in the Albuquerque Municipal Election.

Seven candidates are currently in the running for mayor. Voters will also elect city councilors in districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.

There’s also the controversial paid sick leave ordinance, which would require employers to provide paid sick time to all employees, as well as a number of bond questions on the ballot.

So far, there have been 43,928 early votes cast. There are 335,856 registered voters in the city, meaning about 13 percent have already voted.

There will be 53 voting centers open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

