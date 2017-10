ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused serial rapist is expected in court to be arraigned on multiple charges.

Eli Kronenanker was arrested in late August on felony rape charges, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

He was the subject of a KRQE News 13 Special Assignment earlier this year after Amanda Bryand, one of his alleged victims from 2013 complained her case was at a standstill.

Krnonanker is due before a judge at 10 a.m.