A Tularosa man gets 6 years for attack on prosecutor, deputy

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A Tularosa man who physically attacked a prosecutor and a sheriff’s deputy during a 2016 court hearing has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for his battery conviction.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2yiKJUv) that 32-year-old Michael T. Cox Jr.’s sentence will run consecutively to his 18-year sentence for conviction of inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl. He was sentenced on the courtroom on Sept. 26.

The courtroom attack occurred after Cox was convicted of sexual contact with a minor.

Cox pleaded no contest contact to charges of felony battery on a peace officer and misdemeanor aggravated battery.

At sentencing, Cox apologized to the court, prosecutor and Otero County Sheriff’s deputy for the attack.