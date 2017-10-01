Warnings issued for thunderstorms moving across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are warning of hail, heavy rain and possible flash flooding from thunderstorms parading across New Mexico.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings Saturday afternoon for parts of Rio Arriba County in northern New Mexico and Bernalillo and Sandoval counties in central New Mexico.

The warning areas included Albuquerque and stretches of Interstates 25 and 40.

Forecasters said to expect hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The warnings cited hail up to an inch diameter and wind up to 60 mph.

A flash flood watch covers much of western and central New Mexico from Socorro northward.