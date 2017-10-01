Union for 430 Sandia Labs employees authorizes a strike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The union that represents 430 Sandia National Laboratories employees has voted to authorize them to go on strike.

A lab spokeswoman tells the Albuquerque Journal that the Metal Trades Council rejected Sandia’s “last, best and final offer” during contract negotiations Friday night.

However, a strike authorization doesn’t mean a strike is imminent and the union hasn’t notified the labs that its members will go on strike.

Sandia says the final version of the three-year contract offered general wage increases, lump sum payments and a $2,000 ratification bonus.

The Journal reports that Metal Trades Council went on strike in August 1999 for 13 days over pensions, job classification and pay issues.