Two dead in Silver City flash flood

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The identities of two people caught up in a deadly flash flood in Silver City have been released.

Silver City Police and Silver City Fire Department responded to a call around 1:52 a.m. Saturday of a car being stuck in the San Vicente Arroyo, where the creek passes under Highway 180.

They found the vehicle lodged against the north side of the bridge with no one inside.

After an extended search, two bodies were recovered further downstream and later identified as 47-year-old James Morales and 57-year-old Laura Ortega.

The investigation is ongoing. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.