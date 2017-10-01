SSN: Cowboys drop their week 4 game with the Rams 35-30

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys dropped their 2nd game of the season on Sunday, losing to the Los Angeles Rams 35-30. Dallas is now 2-2 on the year and 1-1 at home.

The team came out looking solid in this game with the rams, as they led 24-16 at the half. Ezekiel Elliot would finish with 2 total TD’s rushing for 85 yards and racking up 54 total passing yards. Dak Prescott would finish with 252 yards, 3 TD’s, but also 1 interception.

The 2nd half went to the Rams as they outscored the Cowboys 19-6. The Cowboys will play the Packers next in Arlington on Sunday at 2:25pm on Fox.