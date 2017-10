CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The people have spoken and the winner is… a dog.

Sassy the golden retriever has been elected the next pet mayor of Corrales.

The rescue dog beat out three other contenders to win the hearts of village voters during this weekend’s fall harvest festival.

The other candidates in the rinning were Lisa the Shih Tzu, Mister Tea the cat and Spot the horse.