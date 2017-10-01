San Juan mayor in hurricane spotlight after Trump tweets

Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz speaks with a man as she arrives at San Francisco hospital in the Rio Piedras area of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, as about 35 patients are evacuated after the failure of an electrical plant. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The mayor of Puerto Rico’s has long won attention as a hands-on leader, but this week Carmen Yulin Cruz rose to international fame as the target of Twitter attacks by U.S. President Donald Trump.

That includes a tweet Sunday calling her and others “politically motivated ingrates” in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The insult came after Saturday Night Live portrayed Cruz in a skit highlighting the latest controversy for one of Puerto Rico’s most powerful politicians and something of a divisive figure on the island.

There are admirers who praise Cruz’s sincerity, and detractors who call her overly dramatic. As mayor she has garnered plaudits for her attention to poverty and urban renewal, and also criticism as a micromanager.

Today her message to the world is: “One goal: saving lives.”