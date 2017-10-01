Power outage affects thousands in Las Vegas, N.M.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) –  PNM reported a power outage in Las Vegas, N.M. Sunday morning affecting 2,365 customers.

The estimated restore time was 1:30 p.m.

As of 1:37 p.m., around 1450 customers were still without power.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

