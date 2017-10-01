Power outage affects thousands in Las Vegas, N.M.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM reported a power outage in Las Vegas, N.M. Sunday morning affecting 2,365 customers.
The estimated restore time was 1:30 p.m.
Outage in #LasVegas affecting 2,365 customers. Boundaries are: N=TAXI RD, S=HIGGINS RD, E=LAS VEGAS AIRPORT,… https://t.co/fMagBCqlbF
— PNM (@PNMtalk) October 1, 2017
As of 1:37 p.m., around 1450 customers were still without power.
#LasVegas outage update: 985 customers restored. Remainder est. to be restored by 4/45.
— PNM (@PNMtalk) October 1, 2017
KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.