Power outage affects thousands in Las Vegas, N.M.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM reported a power outage in Las Vegas, N.M. Sunday morning affecting 2,365 customers.

The estimated restore time was 1:30 p.m.

As of 1:37 p.m., around 1450 customers were still without power.

#LasVegas outage update: 985 customers restored. Remainder est. to be restored by 4/45. — PNM (@PNMtalk) October 1, 2017

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.