Photo Gallery: Hail, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Hit New Mexico

Heavy rain and hail was an unwelcome sight for many in Valencia County still picking up the pieces from Friday night’s big storm.

Video taken Friday shows the storm between Veguita and Belen. Courtesy of Lindsay Walraven via ReportIt!

Valencia City council declared a state of emergency for the city from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Saturday while the Public Works department assessed the streets.

Storm clouds rolling past Algodones Saturday. Photo courtesy of Vicki Lou.

Severe hail between Bloomfield and Dulce this Saturday. Submitted by a viewer via ReportIt!

The Bernalillo soccer complex was completely evacuated due to lightning and possibly tornado activity Saturday. Photo courtesy of Glenn Sveum.

Lightning after the storm has past in Bloomfield Photo courtesy of Carlos Chee.

Rainbow in Beguita, N.M. Photo courtesy of Skye Nall.