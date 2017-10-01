Lobo Football’s run game is finally looking back to normal

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Football bettered their record to 3-2 overall on the season and 1-1 in MW play after their Saturday night victory over Air Force 56-38. It was a big win for the Lobos their 2nd in a row, it got them over .500 on the year overall, and now at .500 in Mountain West play.

Coach Bob Davie was of course proud of his team after this victory, but he has especially liked how his team has battled adversity this year overall. “This football team has proven it’s been able to adapt to different things that have happened and that’s what I am most excited about. Whether it was Lamar going down against Boise, or going to Tulsa in that kind of heat and humidity, or tonight with the rain, you know our guys our guys stepped up”, said Head Coach Bob Davie.

UNM racked up more than 100 more yards than Air Force in this game on Saturday, but it was how they did it that has Bob Davie excited. You know, it was good to see kind of the old school New Mexico offense making some plays up in there on the inside running game”, said Davie.

UNM had 509 total yards on Saturday with 363 of that coming on the ground. Leading the charge on Saturday was senior running back Richard McQuarley, who finished with 179 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns, which ties the school record for most TD’s in a game.

“As they (Air Force) showed what they showed on defense, the offensive line had an answer for it and it went exactly like they said. So, all I had to do was stay patient and keep my eyes downfield and run between the tackles”, said UNM RB Richard McQuarley.

The Lobos will play at Fresno State next on October 14th.