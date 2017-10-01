Elliott's fast start fades with Cowboys as court looms again

By Published: Updated:
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates running the ball for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Ezekiel Elliott pretended to wipe his face with a towel following his signature “feed me” gesture to celebrate his first touchdown.

The star Dallas running back got to hand the ball to his mother twice on his second score after the original TD ruling was reversed, with his mom kissing his facemask on the exchange that counted from her spot on the front row of a field-level box behind the end zone.

Those happy moments were gone after a 35-30 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the day before a federal appeals court hearing that could result in the lifting of an injunction that is allowing Elliott to play as he fights the NFL’s six-game suspension stemming from a domestic case in Ohio.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s