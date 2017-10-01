Elliott's fast start fades with Cowboys as court looms again

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Ezekiel Elliott pretended to wipe his face with a towel following his signature “feed me” gesture to celebrate his first touchdown.

The star Dallas running back got to hand the ball to his mother twice on his second score after the original TD ruling was reversed, with his mom kissing his facemask on the exchange that counted from her spot on the front row of a field-level box behind the end zone.

Those happy moments were gone after a 35-30 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the day before a federal appeals court hearing that could result in the lifting of an injunction that is allowing Elliott to play as he fights the NFL’s six-game suspension stemming from a domestic case in Ohio.