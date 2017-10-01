Driver of stolen SUV plows through ART construction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say the driver of a stolen SUV plowed through ART construction.

Early yesterday morning, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say they spotted a black Yukon driving around the area of old Coors and Central without its lights on.

Deputies tried to stop the SUV but say the driver, Jose Martell, took off and almost hit a deputy’s patrol car.

Then during the pursuit, the SUV drove over an embankment and went airborne into the nearby Family Dollar parking lot.There the driver tried to get away again, nearly reversing into another deputy’s patrol car.

The chaos finally ended when the Yukon went airborne a second time and got stuck on a curb.

Martell and the passenger, Jasmine Morales-Pino, admitted to stealing an SUV from a park.

Both are still in jail, waiting to see a judge.

