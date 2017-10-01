Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Fewer showers today and more sunshine is ahead for New Mexico. Drier air is starting to work in from the west and this will bring back warmer temperatures to close out the weekend.

Skies will be mostly sunny for Monday and Tuesday. But, it will be breezy to windy at time for the start of the week.

The rain won’t stay away for though! A cold front and moisture will move into New Mexico by the middle of the week. This weather setup will bring another round of scattered storms for Wednesday through Friday. Right now, it looks like the rain will move out by Saturday for the first day of Balloon Fiesta.