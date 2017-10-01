Ceremony honors organ, tissue donors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration was held Sunday for those who have saved lives.

A ceremony and balloon release at New Mexico’s Veterans’ Memorial was a way to say “thank you” to organ and tissue donors.

The featured speaker was Willie Martinez, a liver transplant recipient.

He knew his donor, a friend and football buddy of his son, who was sadly killed in an accident.

“My donor, Jonathan Madrid, had a beautiful smile. He loved life, he loved his friends and family and he loved football,” said Martinez. “No one wants to lose the life of a loved one…This is a tough place to be.

Nearly 800 New Mexicans are currently on the waiting list for organ, eye or tissue transplants.