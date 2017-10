ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark will kick of the month of October with a special crocodile-themed event.

“Croctober” is scheduled for this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors can check out hands-on discovery stations and try their hand at croc-themed crafts.

There will also be special chats and feedings throughout the day.