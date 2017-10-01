Albuquerque police: Man who fled bait car operation arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a man who allegedly fled a bait car two weeks ago in southeast Albuquerque.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, 26-year-old Randall Parker was booked into jail Saturday.

Authorities say he’s facing numerous charges including two counts of receiving and transferring a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and shooting from a motor vehicle and aggravated eluding.

Police say they’ve been looking for Parker in connection to a bait car operation that turned into a chase with suspects firing at police and eventually escaping.

The incident occurred Sept. 12 when Parker allegedly stole an Albuquerque police bait car and detectives followed the vehicle.

Detectives sent a signal to disable the bait car.