UNM Football wins on Homecoming Night over Air Force 56-38

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Football bettered to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Mountain West play on Saturday night in Albuquerque, after defeating Air Force 56-28. It was a game that saw over 900 total yards, as the Lobos racked up 509 on less plays than Air Force.

This game was filled with some surprises, like a long lightning delay after the end of the 1st qtr. UNM had a 7-0 lead at the end of the first, but would trail at the half 21-14 to the Falcons. UNM went on to score 42 points in the 2nd half, led by a great performance from Richard McQuarley. Big Rick finished with 179 rushing yards, with 5 total TD’s, and 2 of those TD’s came from more than 60 yards out. This 5 touchdown mark ties the UNM single game record.

A big win for UNM as it is their 2nd straight and it gets them over .500 on the year and back to .500 in conference play. UNM will now head into their bye week and will not play until October 14th at Fresno State.