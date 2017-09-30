Taos County Sheriff’s Office investigate fatal head-on crash

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal head-on crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

TSCO says the crash occurred on State Road 68 around 3:38 a.m.

The crash involved a grey 2003 Chevy Tahoe driven by a 21-year-old Juan Espinosa from Taos.

The Tahoe was traveling south on State Road 68 when it lost control, left the southbound lane onto the shoulder then veered back onto the highway and cross into the northbound lane, striking a black 2014 Nissan Juke head on.

The 2014 Nissan was occupied by three people, a female driver who was pronounced deceased at the scene, a male who was later pronounced deceased at Holy Cross Hospital and the third male passenger who was airlifted to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque where he remains in critical condition.

Taos County Sherriff’s Office says alcohol and speed were the main contributing factors in the crash.

Espinosa is charged with two counts of homicide while additional charges are being considered by investigators.

