Sustainable Albuquerque schools featured in public tour

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday was a chance for the public to check out some of Albuquerque Public School’s most sustainable schools.

George I Sanchez Collaborative Community School has hundreds of solar panels, a sophisticated heating and cooling system and locally sourced materials.

Saturday, AIA Albuquerque, a local architect group hosted a tour with APS inviting the community to see where their tax dollars are going.

“Several years ago, Albuquerque Public Schools made a commitment to build only sustainable and energy efficient schools,” said Jon Anderson.

“This is one of six schools in the sustainability tour that are LEED certified which means they cover specific guidelines,” Anderson said. He designed George I Sanchez in southwest Albuquerque. He says he and his team thought about sustainability from the start, using recycled building material and not letting supplies go to waste, choosing special windows and insulation for sun-facing walls and thinking about products that can hold up to the local climate.

“This particular school has a gold certification which is better than silver so we went above and beyond the normal requirements as far as meeting sustainability issues,” Anderson explained.

“It impacts how we teach kids so this kind of a design is encouraging teachers to collaborate to think differently to work with others,” Principal Sara Carrillo said. The K through 8 school even has workstations for students and teachers to meet and study outside the classroom.

The school also has hookups to support various technologies.

“The school was built to have eventually one to one devices for each student which means like a laptop or a Chromebook or a tablet,” Carrillo explained.

Some of the other schools in the tour featuring LEED certified builds included Nex Gen Academy and Sandia High School.