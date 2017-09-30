Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Albuquerque until 4:30

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Bernalillo County in central New Mexico…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 331 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of

South Valley, or 16 miles northwest of Los Lunas, moving east at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Albuquerque, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Paradise Hills, South

Valley, Isleta Pueblo and North Valley.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 132 and 159.

Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 210 and 225.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous

driving conditions.