Saturday High School Football Round up

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Week 6 high school football games wrapped up on Saturday in New Mexico. There was only one game in the Metro and only one 6A game going on. Here are the scores:
Raton-35, Albuquerque Academy-20
Onate-28, Mayfield-21
ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Week 6 high school football games wrapped up on Saturday in New Mexico. There was only one game in the Metro and only one 6A game going on. Here are the scores:
Raton-35, Albuquerque Academy-20
Onate-28, Mayfield-21
Advertisement
Advertisement