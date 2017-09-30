Police arrest man accused of fatal stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man police say stabbed someone to death is now behind bars after being on the run for nearly a week.

Jose Perez saw a judge Saturday on a murder charge for the death of Christopher Atencio.

Police say the stabbing happened last Saturday at apartments near Coors and Sequoia. 

Perez’s ex-girlfriend told police he and Atencio had come over to her apartment drunk. They then got into a fight.

That is when police say Perez stabbed the man and took off.

Saturday in Metro Court, the State asked to keep Perez locked up until trial.

That will be up to the District Court to decide.

