Pets run for mayor in Corrales’ Harvest Festival Pet Parade

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – As Albuquerque gears up for Tuesday’s election day, voters in Corrales are already casting their votes for the village’s pet mayor.

It is all part of the Fall Harvest Festival at Casa San Ysidro.

Colorfully clad pet owners and their costumed companions took to the streets for the pet parade Saturday morning.

Of course there were plenty of dogs, but a few unusual pets were part of the procession as well.

Meanwhile in the running to be Corrales’ next pet mayor- 2 dogs, a cat and a horse.

The festival also features live local music as well as traditional New Mexican art and family activities.