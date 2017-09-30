New Mexico authorities plan DWI patrols, checkpoints

By Published:
sobriety checkpoint dwi stock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols across the state through the month of October.

The agency said Friday that its officers are working to bring awareness in an effort to reduce alcohol-related fatalities.

According to statistics compiled by state transportation officials and the University of New Mexico, there have been a total of 237 traffic fatalities in the first eight months of the year. More than a third of those — 83 to be exact — have involved alcohol.

That figure is still less than the 112 alcohol-related fatalities reported on New Mexico roads during the same period last year.

As part of the patrols and checkpoints, officers will also be checking for valid driver’s licenses as well as vehicle registrations and insurance.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s