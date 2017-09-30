Most defendants in guns, drugs case have pleaded guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say three-quarters of the 103 defendants charged in a New Mexico weapons and drug trafficking case stemming from an investigation targeting repeat or violent offenders have now pleaded guilty.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 78 defendants have pleaded guilty and that 41 of those have been sentenced. According to the office, 22 additional defendants have pleaded not guilty and await trial, while charges were dismissed against two defendants and another defendant is a fugitive.

The office says the latest defendant to plead guilty was 32-year-old David Torrez of Albuquerque. He faces being sentenced to between five and 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a methamphetamine trafficking charge.

The multi-agency investigation that culminated in 2015 was led by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.